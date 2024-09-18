Invasive Joro spider spotted in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

The Joro spider is a native of Asia and is non-aggressive.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Researchers have spotted the Joro spider in Bucks County.

Joro spiders, or Trichonephila clavata, are black and yellow, about the size of your palm and can grow up to four inches.

The University of Georgia's Center for Invasive Species confirmed the sighting on September 5.

Action News first told you about the spread of the species in June.

The spider is venomous, but its fangs cannot break human skin. So while it is advised to kill certain invasive species such as the spotted lantern fly, the Joros can be left alone, said author Andy Davis, a research scientist at the University of Georgia's Odum School of Ecology.

When it is young, it can float through the air on balloons of spider silk.

"Joro spiders utilize a technique known as ballooning, where they release silk threads into the air, allowing them to be carried by the wind," the NJ Pest Control explained to Action News.

Scientists do not expect a large invasion. The species were first spotted in the United States around 2013, according to a University of Georgia news release.

If you happen to see one and want to report it to researchers, you can visit www.jorowatch.org.

