Giant flying spiders expected to spread to NJ, Delaware this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer is just a few weeks away, and that means we are closer to a spider invasion.

Joro spiders, or Trichonephila clavata, is black and yellow, about the size of your palm and can grow up to four inches.

They can also parachute up to 100 miles on a balloon made from their spider silk.

Joro spider

Scientists predict the spiders will spread and reproduce in Delaware and New Jersey in a matter of weeks.

José R. Ramírez-Garofalo, an ecologist in the Lockwood Lab at Rutgers University, told SILive.com in April that the insects will start reproducing and spreading now that we're heading into summer.

"That's when we begin to see juveniles disperse,'' he said. "Spring through the fall is when you start to think about that dispersal."

Ramírez-Garofalo predicted last fall that it's a "matter of when, no if" they come to the New Jersey area.

The good news is that these spiders are relatively harmless to people.