24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Investigating underway into death of 5-year-old girl in Robbinsville, NJ

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 1:39PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the Robbinsville Police Department are investigating a 5-year-old girl's death.

Officials said the child died on Sunday night.

According to a criminal complaint, 36-year-old Raphaelle Register is accused of abuse or neglect for "failing to adequately feed and nourish," or provide necessary medical treatment for a child.

She is also accused of leaving the child unattended.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

The prosecutor's office expects more information to be released later Tuesday.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW