Investigating underway into death of 5-year-old girl in Robbinsville, NJ

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the Robbinsville Police Department are investigating a 5-year-old girl's death.
Officials said the child died on Sunday night.
According to a criminal complaint, 36-year-old Raphaelle Register is accused of abuse or neglect for "failing to adequately feed and nourish," or provide necessary medical treatment for a child.
She is also accused of leaving the child unattended.
The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
The prosecutor's office expects more information to be released later Tuesday.