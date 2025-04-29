Investigating underway into death of 5-year-old girl in Robbinsville, NJ

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the Robbinsville Police Department are investigating a 5-year-old girl's death.

Officials said the child died on Sunday night.

According to a criminal complaint, 36-year-old Raphaelle Register is accused of abuse or neglect for "failing to adequately feed and nourish," or provide necessary medical treatment for a child.

She is also accused of leaving the child unattended.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

The prosecutor's office expects more information to be released later Tuesday.

