Investigation into physical altercation between student, aide at middle school in Upper Darby Twp.

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby are investigating an altercation involving a student at Drexel Hill Middle School in Upper Darby Township.

Sources tell Action News the confrontation took place between the 8th-grade student and a school aide on Wednesday.

The incident then allegedly escalated into pushing and shoving.

Police are trying to determine if the student was punched.

Daniel McGarry, superintendent of the Upper Darby School District, says they have a responsibility to make sure they follow the proper procedures going forward.

"People want instant information and when there's an investigation, especially under mandated reporter status, the school district is not allowed to do any investigations," McGarry said in a press conference.

Police have not filed any charges yet.

