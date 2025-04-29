Investigation underway after family of Conestoga High School student contacts police

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway involving Conestoga High School in Chester County.

The investigation began Monday after Tredyffrin Township police were contacted by family members of a juvenile male student who attends Conestoga.

Police confirm that the complaint is potentially criminal in nature, but they could not say anything beyond that.

It's not clear if this involves a staff member at the school, or someone else.

Police immediately started investigating after getting the information, along with the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

They says this an active investigation and they stressed there is no danger to the community.

Action News will bring you more details as information becomes available.

