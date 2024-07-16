There is no indication Saturday's shooting was related to the Iran threat.

Trump's Secret Service protection had been increased prior to rally shooting due to Iran threat

Thomas Matthew Crooks told his father that he wanted to go to the gun range, so his dad let him use his AR-15-style rifle, sources say

Thomas Matthew Crooks told his father that he wanted to go to the gun range, so his dad let him use his AR-15-style rifle, sources say

Thomas Matthew Crooks told his father that he wanted to go to the gun range, so his dad let him use his AR-15-style rifle, sources say

Thomas Matthew Crooks told his father that he wanted to go to the gun range, so his dad let him use his AR-15-style rifle, sources say

The U.S. Secret Service in recent weeks had increased Donald Trump's security detail due to intelligence indicating there was an Iranian threat to assassinate the former president, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

There is no indication the plot was related to the assassination attempt against the former president on Saturday.

The sources have suggested Iran has been making these types of threats since the assassination of Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.

CNN was first to report the increased detail.

"These accusations are baseless and biased," according to the representation of Iran in the United States. "From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who should be tried and punished in court for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani."

It added, "Iran has chosen the legal path to hold him accountable."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.