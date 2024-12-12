Who is the lawyer representing Luigi Mangione in his Pennsylvania case?

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of a New York City hotel last week, has retained a private defense attorney in his Pennsylvania gun charges case.

Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday following a dayslong manhunt. Police said he was found with multiple fake IDs, including a fake New Jersey ID matching the one that the suspect allegedly used to check into a hostel in New York City before the shooting, a 3D-printed pistol and a 3D-printed silencer.

He has been charged in Pennsylvania with carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities and possessing "instruments of crime," according to a criminal complaint.

Mangione plans to plead not guilty to the charges in Pennsylvania, his defense attorney, Thomas Dickey, told reporters on Tuesday.

Dickey said he anticipates Mangione would also plead not guilty to the second-degree murder charge he faces in New York in connection with Thompson's death.

Has refrained from saying how he came to represent Mangione

The Altoona-based attorney has been making the press rounds since he was retained to represent Mangione, including ABC News' "Good Morning America" and CNN.

But he could not confirm how he came to represent Mangione; he would only say he was retained Tuesday ahead of the suspect's extradition hearing in Pennsylvania. He said he "of course" knew of the New York case but said, "I don't follow a lot of things sometimes in news."

The court denied Mangione bail during the hearing. Mangione plans to challenge his extradition to New York.

"He has constitutional rights and that's what he's doing" in challenging the interstate transfer, Dickey told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked how Mangione was feeling, the attorney brusquely said you can "use your common sense on that." He later said that Mangione is "taking it as well as he can."

The attorney told ABC News' "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that anyone speculating on the case should take the potential evidence "in its entirety," rather than take pieces of writing or other evidence "out of context."

"People put out certain things, parts of different things," he said. "I think any lawyer involved in this situation would want to see it all."

"We're looking forward to beginning our inquiry as to what evidence may or may not be out there," he said.

Asked whether he would accept donations from members of the public seeking to fund his defense, Dickey said, "I don't know."

He told CNN that he probably wouldn't.

"I just don't feel comfortable about that," he said. "It just doesn't sit right with me, really."

Asked about the outpouring of support for Mangione online, Dickey told reporters Tuesday, "People are entitled to their opinion."

"If you're an American, you believe in the American criminal justice system, you have to presume him to be innocent," the attorney said. "And none of us would want anything other than that if that was us in their shoes. I'm glad that he has some support."

Would consider representing suspect in New York murder case

Mangione could face additional charges in New York beyond second-degree murder, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"As we learn more about motives and other things like that ... there may be additional charges," Bragg told ABC News on Wednesday.

Dickey told reporters Tuesday that if the opportunity presented itself to represent Mangione in the New York case, he "certainly would consider" it.

The attorney said he does not have a license to practice law in New York, but that "you can get admitted."

"I've been doing this for 41 years, you can get admitted there," he said, but added, "I don't want to speculate about anything."

Takes on cases ranging from capital murder to DUIs

Dickey is a lifelong resident of Blair County, home to Altoona, according to his bio on his law firm website.

He studied history and political science at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, and earned his law degree from Ohio Northern University.

He opened his private practice in 1984. It takes on first-degree murder, DUI and state and federal drug cases, among others.

Dickey told reporters Tuesday he is "proud to say" that he is one of the few attorneys in Pennsylvania who is qualified to provide defense counsel in death penalty cases.

His decades-long career has included a 2009 double homicide in which he argued post-traumatic stress disorder as a defense for the defendant, an Iraqi War veteran.

"I argued to the jury in my opening [ statement ] , I said I believe that the Iraq war came home that day," Dickey told CNN following the trial.

The defendant was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison after the jury couldn't agree on the death penalty.

Asked if Mangione's was the biggest case he's been on, Dickey told reporters, "They're all big."

"All my clients are equally important," he said.