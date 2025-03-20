Suspect accused of attacking off-duty officer on Wildwood boardwalk to remain behind bars

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- The suspect who allegedly admitted to attacking an off-duty police officer on the Wildwood boardwalk last week will remain behind bars as his case proceeds, a judge ruled during a detention hearing Wednesday.

Isaiah Ortiz, 19, of Lindenwold, is facing assault and other related charges in the March 12 attack involving a Stone Harbor police officer.

Court documents allege Ortiz and four others were seen on the boardwalk on the night of the attack.

Police say the off-duty officer was running when he was beaten to the point where he was left unconscious. The victim was beaten so badly that he suffered a concussion and facial fractures that required surgery, investigators said.

The video doesn't appear to capture the assault, but authorities say all five suspects were seen running from the last observed location of the victim.

Authorities say Ortiz admitted to being the sole attacker, and the four other suspects also stated the same during an interview with police, investigators said.

During Wednesday's hearing, Ortiz's attorney indicated that it was his understanding that one of the other suspects may have thrown a ball at the victim before the attack.

PICTURED: Isaiah Ortiz appears before judge in Cape May County for a detention hearing on March 19, 2025.

Police first encountered the suspects during a traffic stop sometime after the assault. The individuals reportedly said they were coming from the boardwalk and made reference to "fights" occurring in the city, officials said.

Police later went to the home of another suspect, 19-year-old Elijah Williams. Authorities said Willaims identified four of the other suspects during a formal statement.

The motive for the attack has not yet been revealed.

In court documents, some of the accused allegedly watched the attack happen but failed to get help while the victim lay unconscious on the ground.

In addition to Ortiz, the four other suspects are facing charges as follows:

Elijah Williams, of Deptford, was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit assault. Williams was held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility and later released.

William Jewell, 20, of Magnolia, was charged with failure to render aid to a victim. Jewell was released on a summons.

Manuel Ortiz, 21, of Lindenwold, was charged with failure to render aid to a victim. Ortiz was released on a summons.

Maliky Reyes, 20, of Stafford, was charged with failure to render aid to a victim. Reyes was released on a summons.

Ortiz will be back in court on April 7 at 9 a.m.