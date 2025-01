Item resembling noose found on employee's desk in Allentown City Hall

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an item resembling a noose was found on an employee's desk inside Allentown City Hall.

Officers were notified about the incident at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

FILE: Allentown City Hall is seen in this 2020 photo. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Allentown police say the incident remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Allentown police at 610-437-7721 or anonymously at TIP411.