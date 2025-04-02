4 James Beard Award finalists will represent Philadelphia this year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four finalists will represent Philadelphia at this year's James Beard Awards ceremony.

Phila Lorn, the owner of Mawn in the Italian Market (764 S 9th St.), is a finalist for Emerging Chef.

"It's shocking," Lorn said earlier this year. "It's an honor to be nominated."

Amanda Shulman, of Her Place Supper Club (1740 Sansom St.), and Jesse Ito's Royal Sushi & Izakaya (780 S 2nd St.) are both up for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday (261 S 21st St.) in Center City is up for Outstanding Bar.

The James Beard Awards will be handed out on June 16 in Chicago.

Click here to see a full list of finalists.

