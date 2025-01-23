James Beard Awards: Meet the 14 semifinalists in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2025 James Beard Award nominations are out and Philadelphia's growing foodie scene earned more than a dozen nods.

Fourteen local restaurants, bars and chefs are semifinalists celebrating Wednesday's announcement.

"It's shocking," says Phila Lorn, the owner of Mawn in the Italian Market. "It's an honor to be nominated."

Lorn is up for Emerging Chef.

"It also feels really cool to be Cambodian," he says, "and see a Cambodian name on the list is cool too!"

Amanda Shulman from Her Place Supper Club is up for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, along with four others: Yun Fuentes from Bolo, Jesse Ito from Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Anthony Andiario from Andiario and Juan Carlos Aparicio from El Chingon.

Greg Vernick is up for Outstanding Chef and Kalaya is a candidate for Outstanding Restaurant.

Owner Nok Suntaranon won Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in 2023.

"Anytime in life you want to pursue your dream," she says, "just do it!"

Càph Roasters is up for Outstanding Wine and Beverage and Machine Shop for Outstanding Bakery.

"We're a small bakery that focuses on sustainability and local products," says Emily Riddell, the pastry chef and owner of Machine Shop.

Abigail Dahan from Provenance got a nod for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

"I started screaming and crying," she says, "I went through all of the emotions!"

Little Fish got an Outstanding Hospitality nod, and The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday in Center City is up for Outstanding Bar.

There's also a new category this year: Best New Bar. Ange Branca's Kampar Kongsi is vying for it.

"Oh my goodness," Branca says. "It's such an honor to be recognized for it, and I just can't be more grateful."

The field of semifinalists will be narrowed down to the official nominees on April 2.

Winners will be celebrated in June in Chicago.

FULL LIST OF SEMIFINALISTS:

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic:

Yun Fuentes, Bolo, Philadelphia, PA

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia, PA

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia, PA

Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester PA

Juan Carlos Aparicio, El Chingon, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Pastry Chef:

Abigail Dahan, Provenance, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Chef:

Greg Vernick, Vernick Fish, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Restaurant:

Kalaya,Philadelphia, PA

Emerging Chef:

Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Bakery:

Machine Shop, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Hospitality:

Little Fish, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Wine and Beverage:

Càph Roasters, Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Bar:

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA

Best New Bar (new category)