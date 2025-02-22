At Taste America, guests can sample some of their best dishes at one delicious party.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The James Beard Foundation's Taste America returns to Philadelphia next month, bringing food from some of the best chefs in our area under one roof.

This year's event also includes a few of the local semifinalists who are up for the coveted award this year.

"It's nice that James Beard has come down and picked Philadelphia again," said Randy Rucker, the chef and owner of River Twice and Little Water. "It's an honor to be chosen to host the event."

The James Beard Awards are the Oscars of the food industry. This year, 14 of our local culinary stars are nominated.

14 local chefs, restaurants, bar are semifinalists for 2025 James Beard Awards

"It's a gala-style event," Rucker says. "All of the participants and chefs have their own tables. They'll each bring their own dish."

Rucker has been named "one to watch" by the James Foundation. He gave us a first look at what he's serving at the star-studded, walk-around tasting.

"Our dish is Stracciatella, which is like a mozzarella curd and the inside of burrata with Golden Ossetra Caviar," Rucker explains.

He finishes it off with almond oil and a nice fried potato-based crunch.

Guests at this event will have a chance to meet five of our local semifinalists for 2025, including Emerging Chef nominee Phila Lorn from Mawn, Little Fish, which is up for Outstanding Hospitality, Friday Saturday Sunday, which is nominated for Outstanding Bar, Best Chef Mid-Atlantic contender Juan Carlos Aparicio of El Chingon and Abigail Dahan of Provenance, who is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

"This will be the best place to eat that night in the city for sure," Rucker says.

The James Beard Foundation's Taste America Philadelphia is March 25 at The Grand Belle at The Bellevue in Center City.

Click here for tickets and details.