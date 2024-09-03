James Darren, former teen idol actor and singer who starred in 'Gidget' films, dies at 88

James Darren, the former teen idol actor known for his role as Moondoggie in the Gidget films, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 88.

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- James Darren, the Philadelphia native who became a teen idol, singer and director, has died. He was 88.

Darren helped ignite the 1960s surfing craze with his role as Moondoggie in the "Gidget" films.

He also acted in "T.J. Hooker", "Star Trek, Deep Space Nine" and went behind the scenes to direct TV shows.

A mural at Broad and Tasker Streets features Darren's picture along with fellow heartthrobs of the 1950s and '60s from South Philadelphia.

James Darren died in his sleep Monday at a Los Angeles hospital.

His son Jim Moret told Variety that Darren was able to "express his love for his family" while being treated and called him "a good man" who was "forever young."