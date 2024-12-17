Wrongfully convicted Philadelphia man who spent 30 years in prison is suing the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man who spent almost 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is now suing the city.

James Kelly was first accused of murder in 1993 and eventually convicted in 1996.

In July of this year, the Conviction Integrity Unit of the District Attorney's Office exonerated Kelly and he was released from prison.

Their review found that the police department ignored concerns over witness credibility and withheld evidence that confirmed another person committed the murder.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday seeks to call attention to alleged police misconduct, as well as compensation for the time Kelly spent behind bars.