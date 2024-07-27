Philadelphia man reunites with team who helped overturn wrongful murder conviction

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is free after serving nearly three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit.

James Kelly's cellmate and other inmates helped raise funds to get his conviction overturned.

He was able to thank them on Friday night during a celebration in Delaware County.

"You don't give up," said Kelly after spending the last 29 years at the Somerset State Correctional Institute on a murder conviction.

However, he never lost hope that he would be freed instead of serving a life sentence.

That day came on July 18, 2024.

"I feel great," said Kelly. "But the thing is, this is not an accident, and it happens over and over."

The 68-year-old Marine veteran from North Philadelphia said he was wrongfully convicted of killing a man on Bambrey Street on New Year's Day in 1993.

The former city sanitation worker said he was arrested two years later and went to prison where he met his cellmate, George Bussinger.

"I was reading his papers and I was like, 'Like you really didn't do it; like you're really innocent," said Bussinger.

Bussinger said he wrote a letter to retired Chester County Judge Lawrence Wood hoping he would take on Kelly's case.

"It was just unfair and it should have been fixed," said Bussinger. "Judge Wood jumped right on it and he gave it credibility."

"I wanted to do something for somebody who was getting screwed by the system, and James's case was one of the first to come along," said Wood.

"There are certain things that can happen to you in life," said Kelly. "Sink or swim, and you swim and swim and you swim and you swim. And thank God I ran across George, the Innocence Project, Judge Wood."

Wood called on private detective Eileen Law Stewart to investigate.

Meanwhile, Bussinger collected $1,000 from the prisoners to help pay for Kelly's defense.

"I was angry," said Stewart. "I said you bet your rear end I'll take this case, and I'll do it pro bono. That was 13-plus years ago."

Stewart said the criminal justice system and Kelly's lawyer failed him, so she spent years gathering evidence and tracking down witnesses to help the Innocence Project prove he was not guilty.

Stewart said in June, the judge dropped all the charges.

"I can sleep at night now after over 13 years," said Stewart. "My prayer is that people who are in the same shoes as James Kelly and his family, it will give them hope. Don't give up."

"Fight, and know they have guys like me supporting them," said Kelly. "If you see me walking around thinking, I'm thinking about what I can do for them."

This group celebrated Friday night at Chadds Ford Tavern for Wood's 88th birthday.

His one wish came true - to see Kelly beyond prison bars and enjoy his freedom.

"I'm going to live my life," said Kelly. "I learned not to plan too far ahead - kind of like a day at a time. Enjoy my family."