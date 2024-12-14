Jamie Foxx gets stitches after glass thrown at him at California restaurant, representative says

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Jamie Foxx required stitches and was recovering after a glass was thrown at him Friday night at a Beverly Hills, California restaurant, a representative for the Oscar-winning actor said.

Foxx "was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," the actor's spokesperson said Saturday in a statement provided to ABC7. "He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon at the Mr. Chow restaurant, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The officers determined that the report was unfounded and that the incident instead "involved a physical altercation between parties," a news release said.

The Police Department "conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery," the agency said. No arrests were made.

Jamie Foxx is talking for the first time about what happened the mysterious health crisis that put him in the hospital for more than 20 days.

The department "remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community and will continue to investigate this matter," the statement said.

No other details were immediately provided by police or Foxx's spokesperson.

The actor recently opened up about the medical emergency he faced last year, revealing that he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Foxx detailed the struggles he had with his health last year in a Netflix special released on Tuesday titled: "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was."

"It is a mystery," he said during the on-stage performance. "We still don't know exactly what happened to me."

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

