Unidentified woman killed after being struck in hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

Investigators say she may have been in a wheelchair when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say she may have been in a wheelchair when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say she may have been in a wheelchair when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say she may have been in a wheelchair when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unidentified woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. at Reservoir Drive and Diamond Street.

A severely damaged wheelchair was at the scene when officers arrived, however, police aren't sure if she was in the wheelchair herself or pushing it across the street at the time she was struck.

Officials say people who called 911 told police the woman was initially still alive when they saw her lying in the road, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit-and-run that left woman dead marks 20th case in Philadelphia this year

"We know this female was hit with such force she was launched out of one of her boots that she was wearing, because one is on the highway. And 100 feet away she's lying with another boot on," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "We're hoping our real-time cameras either recorded the vehicle prior to or after striking this female. We do know at least two people pulled up after the accident and she was semi-conscious."

The striking vehicle is believed to be silver after car parts were found left behind at the scene, police said. They also said they aren't sure which way it took off after the crash.

Accident investigators are checking for any surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.