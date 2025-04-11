24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect identified in killing of woman found stabbed, stuffed in futon in Philadelphia apartment

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, April 11, 2025 10:15AM
Suspect identified in killing of woman found stabbed, stuffed in futon in a Philadelphia apartment
Police said when officers responded to the victim's apartment, they found the victim wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police identified the woman wanted for stabbing a woman and stuffing her body inside a futon in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Authorities are looking for Gyrelis Sanchez-Reyes after they allege she killed 21-year-old Yuleisy Carolina Torrells Martinez.

Officers found Martinez's body in an apartment on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue on Saturday morning.

The investigation began Saturday when the victim's friends filed a missing persons report. They told police they hadn't heard from her since Wednesday, and when they went to check on her, they found blood in her apartment.

Investigators say she was wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain.

Martinez had burn marks, several stab wounds to her neck and torso and a flat iron cord around her neck.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW