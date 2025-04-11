Suspect identified in killing of woman found stabbed, stuffed in futon in Philadelphia apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police identified the woman wanted for stabbing a woman and stuffing her body inside a futon in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Authorities are looking for Gyrelis Sanchez-Reyes after they allege she killed 21-year-old Yuleisy Carolina Torrells Martinez.

Officers found Martinez's body in an apartment on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue on Saturday morning.

The investigation began Saturday when the victim's friends filed a missing persons report. They told police they hadn't heard from her since Wednesday, and when they went to check on her, they found blood in her apartment.

Investigators say she was wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain.

Martinez had burn marks, several stab wounds to her neck and torso and a flat iron cord around her neck.

