Janet Jackson announces new Las Vegas residency: 'This is going to be a lot of fun'

Janet Jackson announced her new residency, "Janet Jackson: Las Vegas" at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will arrive just in time for the new year.

LAS VEGAS -- Janet Jackson is heading to Las Vegas for a new residency.

On Wednesday, the five-time Grammy award-winning superstar announced her new residency, "Janet Jackson: Las Vegas" at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will arrive just in time for the new year.

"We're so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year's week," Jackson wrote in an Instagram post. "This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can't wait! Sending so much love ❤ -J."

"Janet Jackson: Las Vegas" is the superstar's second residency. In 2019, she kicked off a series of shows for her "Janet Jackson: Metamorphosis" residency at Dolby Live, formerly Park Theater, at Park MGM.

The "All For You" singer's new residency will also follow her 2024 Together Again tour, for which she is currently on the road. The tour concludes in Glasgow in October.

The Together Again tour features Jackson's hit songs including "When I Think of You," "Control," "Nasty," "That's the Way Love Goes," "Together Again," "All For You," "Alright," "Escapade," "Again," "If" and many more.

It's unclear what songs Jackson will perform at her new residency. A press release for the Resorts World residency states that her performances "will bring world-class attitude, starpower, and the experience of a lifetime for fans from around the world."

The new residency kicks off on Monday, Dec. 30, and will include shows on New Year's Eve, followed by eight additional performances set for 2025 including Valentine's Day weekend, according to the press release.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 28.