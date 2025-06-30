Jason Kelce's annual celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City, NJ, raises record-breaking $1M

Since 2021, Kelce's event has raised more than $2.4 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jason Kelce's 5th annual celebrity bartending event at The Ocean Drive bar raised a record-breaking $1 million and counting this year for the Eagles Autism Foundation, according to the organization.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Last week's event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, featured special guests as celebrity bartenders, including Cooper DeJean, Sydney Brown and Connor Barwin. Hollis Thomas also made an appearance.

"To collectively raise more than one million dollars in under a week for such an important cause is truly inspiring and serves as yet another reminder that Eagles fans are the greatest in the world," Jason and Kylie Kelce said in a statement.

Since 2021, Kelce's event has raised more than $2.4 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"One: It's a great cause to raise money. Two: you get to have a blast with the fans and drink a bunch, and then three, you get to hang out with a bunch of guys you used to love hanging out with every day," Kelce said about the event.

