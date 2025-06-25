24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Former Eagle Jason Kelce hosting annual celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle, New Jersey

The event takes place at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 11:18AM
Former Eagle Jason Kelce is hosting his 5th annual celebrity bartending event at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle.

SEA ISLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's the can't-miss happy hour of the summer.

Former Eagle Jason Kelce is hosting his 5th annual celebrity bartending event.

It takes place at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

VIP tickets are sold out.

Walk-ups who make a $10 donation will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis, so be prepared to wait in line.

All sales benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

