The event takes place at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Former Eagle Jason Kelce hosting annual celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle, New Jersey

Former Eagle Jason Kelce is hosting his 5th annual celebrity bartending event at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle.

Former Eagle Jason Kelce is hosting his 5th annual celebrity bartending event at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle.

Former Eagle Jason Kelce is hosting his 5th annual celebrity bartending event at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle.

Former Eagle Jason Kelce is hosting his 5th annual celebrity bartending event at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle.

SEA ISLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's the can't-miss happy hour of the summer.

Former Eagle Jason Kelce is hosting his 5th annual celebrity bartending event.

It takes place at The Ocean Drive bar and restaurant in Sea Isle from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

VIP tickets are sold out.

Walk-ups who make a $10 donation will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis, so be prepared to wait in line.

All sales benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

