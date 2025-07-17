Suspect arrested following stabbing death of 67-year-old in South Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in Vineland, New Jersey.

Jayron Thomas is accused of stabbing 67-year-old Ronald Shields numerous times on the 700 block of South East Avenue on Monday.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. and found the victim. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas was arrested near the crime scene.

Investigators say he admitted to stabbing Shields during a fight and then ran away, throwing the knife under a parked vehicle, according to court documents.

Thomas is due in court on Monday at 9 a.m. before Judge Michael Silvanio.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Officer Brian Cole of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.