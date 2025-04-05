Jefferson Health reaches multi-year agreement with Cigna

The agreement is retroactively effective from March 15.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a sigh of relief for some Jefferson Health patients.

The region's largest health system has reached a new, multi-year agreement with Cigna.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our community throughout this process of ensuring that our patients have uninterrupted access to the trusted providers who know them best," Jefferson Health said in a statement.

All Jefferson Health hospitals, physician practices, and providers will remain in-network with Cigna.

Details about the deal were not released.

"Jefferson Health remains committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate, and accessible care to the patients and families we serve. We look forward to continuing to invest in the health and well-being of our communities throughout this agreement and beyond," a statement continued.