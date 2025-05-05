Jennifer Aniston was home when man crashed car through front gate of her LA home, LAPD says

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES -- An intruder drove through the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home on Monday afternoon, according to Los Angeles police.

LAPD said a man in his 70s crashed through her front gate around 12:20 p.m. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived.

The man was taken into custody, though LAPD said it may have been an accident.

Jennifer Aniston poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services

The investigation into the incident and the man's potential motive is ongoing.

LAPD confirmed that Aniston was home when it happened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.