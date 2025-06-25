Parents charged with murder after 4-month-old daughter found inside Texas hotel room drawer: police

HOUSTON -- The parents of 4-month-old Brooklyn Fancher have been charged with her death, a year after she was found in a motel room on Houston's west side, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

In May 2024, Fancher was found unresponsive inside a dresser drawer and pronounced dead at a Days Inn. The medical examiner concluded that Fancher died by suffocation.

Investigators suspected the child's parents, Jeremy Fancher and Destiny Campos, from the beginning. Now, both are charged with her murder.

Additionally, Marilyn Jennifer Mork, who deputies say is the current girlfriend of Jeremy Fancher, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.

Lisa Farrell, the mother of Campos and grandmother of Brooklyn Fancher, remembers getting a frantic call from a friend back in 2024. She said she was relieved to see her own daughter and her former boyfriend, Jeremy, charged.

"I think they should spend the entirety of what her lifespan would be in prison," Farrell said. "Due to the fact that (Brooklyn) will never graduate, never get married, never have her own kid. They took that away from her, and that's unfair."

Investigators say the parents often put the baby in a drawer so they could have sex in the motel room. A magistrate judge referred to that specific finding in his initial court hearing, during which he set a bond of $300,000 for Campos.

With her own daughter charged, grandmother Farrell says she only wants justice for baby Brooklyn, and wants Campos to remain in jail.

"I don't have anything to say to her because when I seen her, she didn't cry. She didn't show remorse losing her child. And that bothers me."

Family members say and court records confirm that Campos is currently expecting another child with a different man.

Meanwhile, Campos and Fancher have an older child who is still alive. That 3-year-old is currently living with his great-grandmother.