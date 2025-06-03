Job Corps programs in Pa., across the U.S., ordered to close

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A program that has helped thousands of young people in Philadelphia is on the chopping block under cuts made by the Trump Administration.

Job Corps is a national program that's been around for 61 years, but, under the cuts, it's got less than a month left to operate.

"This is a beautiful resource they placed in the city of Philadelphia," said Job Corps participant Beyond Dozier of the program that's changed her life.

"I was homeless. I didn't have the community that I have now," she said.

Dozier has gone from being homeless to studying to become a certified medical assistant, working through the Job Corps office in South Philadelphia. But that office is set to close as Job Corps programs across the country are being cut.

"It hurts me," said Dozier.

"The impact will be felt tremendously," said Jill Payne, education and training director for Philadelphia Job Corps.

Payne says her office received a letter informing them that the U.S. Department of Labor intends to close all 99 job centers, including three in Pennsylvania. It's a decision by the Trump administration and carried out by the Department of Government Efficiencies (DOGE) and Elon Musk.

Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle is among the lawmakers opposed to getting rid of Job Corps.

"A program that has typically enjoyed bipartisan support is now being cancelled unilaterally by President Trump and his administration," said Boyle, who is a Democrat.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Labor explained its reason for cutting Job Corps. The statement said that the program is "no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve."

Boyle disagrees.

"Programs like these are investments in our workforce today and tomorrow. They actually yield real benefits for all of us," he said.

Job Corps is an education and vocational training program. It provides job opportunities for teens and young adults, with many in Philadelphia focusing on nursing and construction.

Since 2023, more than 4,200 Pennsylvania residents have been enrolled in Job Corps, which trains more than 1,350 Pennsylvania young adults per year, including DeQuarius Elmore, who is pursuing his second nursing certification in the free program.

"It's very devastating that a program like this would go," said Elmore.

Under the cuts, by June 30, Job Corps would have to lay off all of its workers and close all of its offices, including those that have residential programs.

"I know that thousands of students are going to be homeless because of this," said Elmore.

"We are working with our young people to connect them with other services offered in the community," said Payne.

Beyond Dozier is determined to live up to her name.

"I was created to go beyond," she said, "above and beyond."

She's hopeful that the Job Corps program will be saved to help her complete her journey.

"We need it," she said, "especially in the city of Philadelphia."

Congress would need to vote to make the Job Corps cut final. It would take bipartisan support to save the program. So far, a date for the vote has not been set.