Jogger assaulted by man with knife in Smyrna, Delaware

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a man for assaulting a jogger in Smyrna, Delaware.

It happened in the area of South Main and Commerce Streets on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Francis Riddle, 34, is accused of grabbing a 26-year-old woman by her hair and sticking a knife in her back.

Francis Riddle

The victim was able to fight off her attacker and escape with minor injuries.

Riddle was arrested Thursday morning.