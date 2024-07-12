Emotional support therapist for local school district accused of raping 5-year-old

FAIRFAX, Delaware (WPVI) -- An emotional support therapist for a school district in New Castle County, Delaware is accused of raping a 5-year-old.

John Arnold, 47, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse.

John Arnold

Police say he was an emotional support therapist for the Brandywine School District.

At this time, police say, there is no evidence that indicates any students from the school district were victimized.

New Castle County police say the investigation began earlier this month when they were alerted to a sexual assault of a child that occurred in the community of Fairfax.

During the investigation, police say the 5-year-old victim told detectives that Arnold had inappropriate sexual contact with her on multiple occasions.

Arnold was taken into custody on Thursday.

He is being held on more than $1 million bail.

"We want to assure our students, staff, families, and community that the safety and well-being of our students is our main priority,"said Dr. Bill O'Hanlon, the public information officer for the Brandywine School District. "Due to these circumstances, the staff member involved will not be performing any duties and will not be present in any capacity nor have any access to students while the investigation is ongoing."

"Since recently learning of this situation, the District has and will continue cooperating fully with all law enforcement agencies. According to the ongoing police investigation, no evidence indicates that any students from the Brandywine School District were victims," O'Hanlon's statement continued.

"Given the nature of these charges, we understand the concern this situation may cause within our community," O'Hanlon said. "We encourage anyone with relevant information to assist the police in their investigation. We will provide counseling and support services as needed for students, staff, and families."