Norristown middle school teacher accused of asking to kiss student on upcoming field trip

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A middle school science teacher in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is facing charges after he allegedly requested to kiss an 8th-grade student during an upcoming field trip.

John Richards, 57, of Newtown Square, turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He's facing charges of attempted institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and other related offenses.

Authorities say they responded to Blockson Middle School on Monday after the 13-year-old student told her father about her interaction with her teacher.

According to investigators, Richards called the victim to his desk at the back of the classroom to show her a typed message on his phone. The message reportedly indicated he wanted to kiss her two times during a trip Richards was chaperoning on Tuesday.

"I'm very nervous. If you say yes, I would like to kiss you at least 2 times in Washington. If you say no, that is ok, you're not any less beautiful. It is your decision and you can change your opinion when you want. You don't need to tell me now unless you know the answer," read a portion of the message, which was revealed in a criminal complaint.

The student immediately returned to her desk and called her father.

Detective Stephen Sowell investigated the case and reviewed Richards' cellphone. According to the complaint, a second message was found to the girl, saying Richards wondered what her lips tasted like.

"Teachers are supposed to be trusted people, parents send their kids to school every day. You send your child there to be better, come back as a better person. You don't send your child there to be victimized," said Sowell.

In an interview with police, the victim revealed Richards had been looking at her and her friends "strange" and intimidating" several days ago, the complaint alleges. Due to this behavior, other students reportedly encouraged the victim to record her interaction with Richards while at his desk.

The district notified parents about the teacher's arrest and said there are sufficient grounds to have him terminated.

Richards is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 27.