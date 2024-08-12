Johnny's Pizza packs big flavors into small shop on the Main Line

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Ducis Rogers tried Johnny's Pizza's pepperoni pizza with hot honey and fresh mozzarella, he said it was one of the best pizzas he had ever tasted.
Owner John Bisceglie bought the pizza shop just over a year ago from the previous owners when they closed after 37 years.
He changed to his own methods and menus and has since won a Best of the Main Line award for his classic cheesesteak, and his pizzas now claim fans like Howie Roseman.
He says it all comes down to the highest quality ingredients and cooking techniques.
Almost every person working at the shop is related to Bisceglie, and he continues to earn repeat customers.
Johnny's Pizza Bryn Mawr | Instagram
1025 W. Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
610-525-4811
hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Mondays