Man shot, killed during Mercer County carjacking with 2 young children in backseat

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Mercer County are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a carjacking with two children in the backseat.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police say they received several calls reporting an overturned vehicle in the area of Garfield and Farragut avenues.

At the scene, officers found a white Durango that had been overturned.

Investigators also found the victim, Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodrigez, inside the Durango.

He was reportedly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were also two children strapped into car seats in the back of the vehicle, authorities say.

The children were not injured when they were located.

According to witnesses at the scene, Cruz-Rodrigez was standing near the open back of the Durango when a suspect tried to get into the car and drive away.

Cruz-Rodrigez then allegedly tried to climb into the back of the vehicle. That's when witnesses say gunshots were fired and the car crashed a short distance away.

Cruz-Rodrigez was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora released a statement on the tragedy Saturday morning.

"I am deeply saddened to address the tragic incident that occurred late last night at the intersection of Farragut Ave. and Garfield Ave. A young father lost his life in a senseless act of violence, leaving his minor children witnesses to this horrific event," Gusciora wrote in part.

"The victim heroically intervened to protect his children, leading to a struggle that ended in tragedy," he added. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 848-992-6436.