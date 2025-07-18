Authorities target unmarked, unregistered vehicles, as wells as unlicensed auto, towing businesses

Abandoned cars are being cleared out of a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Abandoned cars are being cleared out of a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Abandoned cars are being cleared out of a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Abandoned cars are being cleared out of a Philadelphia neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Abandoned cars continue to be cleared out of a Philadelphia neighborhood.

It's all part of a joint crackdown between police, the Philadelphia Parking Authority, and Licenses and Inspections called PPL. Their goal is to target unmarked and unregistered vehicles taking up parking spaces, as well as unlicensed auto and tow businesses.

Action News' investigative team first reported on the collaborative sweep in December focused on the 5100 block of Warren Street in the city's Parkside section.

In that sweep, 45 vehicles were towed in one day, and four businesses were issued cease and desist orders.

Since then, 24 more vehicles have been removed from the block.

Only Action News was there as they returned for a compliance check seven months later.

"It's been cleaned up. It looks amazing now, compared to how it is. We still have some challenges," said Commissioner of L &I Quality of Life Department, Bridget Collins-Greenwald.

Neighbors say they have been complaining about the cars for years.

During the latest visit by authorities, two more unmarked cars were towed, and a cease and desist was reissued at one business.

"For that business that took down their cease poster and continues to operate, the next thing will be court and they get cite violation notices, which is a $2,000 fine," said Commissioner Collins-Greenwald.

Neighbors say the impromptu sweeps are working.

"Basically, it's been quiet around here. No more trouble, no more cars driving or nothing," said one neighbor to Action News.

The PPL says it will continue to monitor Warren Street to make sure it is in compliance.

They say they conduct these operations several times a month, and it's part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's new initiative to clean up the city.

"We want people to be able to pull up and park on their block, and not have to worry about an abandoned and broken down car that's taking up multiple parking spots. It's also a safety issue for children and everyone who lives in these neighborhoods," said Lt. Trevor Peszko with the Philadelphia Police Neighborhood Nuisance Division.

