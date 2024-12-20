Philadelphia group busts unlicensed businesses, addresses blight | Exclusive look

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A collaborative effort to bust unlicensed businesses and address quality-of-life issues in Philadelphia went down on Wednesday.

The group effort is called PPL. It includes Philadelphia police, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and Licenses and Inspections.

The crackdown turned up vehicles reported stolen, illegal auto body shop and tow yards.

For 50 years, Hattie Turner has kept her curb clean.

"I think it's great they're doing that," said Turner.

On Wednesday, her Parkside block was under the backdrop of a city sting.

Nearby residents say complaints to the alleged illegal businesses in their neighborhood have gone on deaf ears.

"I've been asking for months to now," said Turner.

"To remove the cars?" asked Chad Pradelli.

"Yes," she replied.

"And they wouldn't?" asked Pradelli.

"No," Turner responded.

Police, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and Licenses and Inspections flooded the block where they say some illegal auto shops are operating and towing operations are storing vehicles on residential streets and lots.

Authorities issued cease and desist orders on four businesses, towed away 45 unregistered vehicles and recovered four stolen vehicles.

"It's a new day. We're coming out. We're cleaning up these vehicles, cleaning up the pollution businesses and we're gonna make this neighborhood what it should be for residents," said Rich Lazer who is the executive director of the PPA.

Ewan Gilpin came to pick up his vehicle from one of those alleged illegal auto shops. His car had just been worked on, but it's now destined for the PPA tow yard.

"Did you know that this guy is allegedly operating an illegal business?" asked Chad Pradelli.

"I did not know that sir," added Gilpin.

None of the business owners were on-site at the time of the raid; leading some to believe they may have been tipped off.

"They didn't have proper zoning, they're not properly licensed, so we don't know what's going on inside because we didn't get inside," said Bridget Collins-Greenwald who serves as Deputy Commissioner of Philadelphia Licenses and Inspections.

But the group also suspects some "illegal" towing outfits are operating out of this block. They'll work to unravel who is involved, who is legitimate and who is skirting city laws.

Police warn they'll be back.

"We're not a one-stop pony, you know, we're not one show," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Myesha Massey. "So we actually do it for compliance and just make sure that the community sees us, they're empowered and that their voices are heard."

Turner and her neighbors are appreciative, including Janice Jones-Martin who lives nearby,

"Thank you so much. A pre-Christmas present for all the residents around here. Trust me. This is a start and hopefully, it gets better," she said.

The PPL says it now conducts these operations several times a month and is part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's new initiative to clean up the city.