Family counselor accused of using hidden cameras to spy on women in bathroom

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County family counselor is accused of secretly recording patients and staff using the bathroom at his office.

According to authorities, Jonathan Moyer, 54, secretly placed hidden cameras disguised as charging blocks at Empower Life Coaching and Counseling in Quakertown.

Based on the evidence, police believe there are four victims who were captured in secret, totaling six separate bathroom recordings.

Police received a tip on Monday regarding an electronic storage device that allegedly showed footage of Moyer placing a hidden camera in the bathroom where he worked as a program director.

When authorities arrived at his work with a search warrant, Moyer asked to use the bathroom but was denied.

Officials said videos showed women using the bathroom and even captured Moyer going in to adjust and check on the camera.

People who live near the Quakertown office told Action News they thought something was up when they saw police looking around on Tuesday.

"I just saw a police presence for about two hours. Four uniformed officers and detectives and a police dog, they were going in the counselor's car removing blankets," explained Doug Reinford of Quakertown.

Officials obtained search warrants for the Quakertown and Berks county offices, as well as Moyer's home.

According to the affidavit, the hidden camera disguised as a charging block was installed directly across from the toilet.

Investigators confiscated multiple hidden recording devices, disguised USB chargers, micro-SD cards and covert key fob cameras.

The Quakertown office is now closed until further notice.

Investigators still have more evidence that they took from Moyer's home to review. They believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Quakertown Police at 215-536-5002.