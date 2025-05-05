Ocean County wildfire now 90% contained after rainy weekend in NJ; arson suspect expected in court

OCENA COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, is now 90% contained, as of Monday, according to the New Jersey Fire Service.

Crews are crediting the half-inch of rain that fell over the southern region of the fire over the weekend. More passing rain on Monday may also help containment efforts, officials added.

The fire, which broke out on April 22, has burned 15,300 acres. It led to the evacuation of homes and put many in southern Ocean County at risk as flames moved closer to homes and thick smoke filled the air.

ALSO SEE: Scammers target residents near Ocean County wildfire, charging $30K to remove smoke odor

Two people have been arrested in connection with the blaze. Joseph Kling, 19, as well as a 17-year-old, have been charged with arson after allegedly setting pallets on fire and leaving it unattended. The 17-year-old's name has not been released due to being a minor.

Kling is expected to be in court on Monday. At a detention hearing last week, a judge said despite a significant concern to the community but would consider releasing Kling ahead of trial if he had a higher monitoring level.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in the last two decades, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles.

