Scammers targeting residents near Ocean County wildfire; allegedly charging $30K to remove smoke

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials in Ocean County are warning about scammers targeting residents affected by the Jones Road Wildfire.

The scammers are allegedly going door-to-door in Ocean and Lacey townships, claiming they can remove smoke odors from homes that are near the wildfire that has been burning since April 22.

Officials claim they are charging $30,000 for the so-called service and are falsely telling residents that the costs will be reimbursed through insurance due to a FEMA disaster declaration and a New Jersey State of Emergency. Officials said they have also allegedly pressured residents into signing loan agreements.

"FEMA has not issued a disaster declaration for the Jones Road Wildfire. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement if solicited," officials said.

As of Friday, the Jones Road Wildfire is 80% contained after burning more than 15,000 acres.

Two people have also been arrested for arson after allegedly starting the wildfire.

