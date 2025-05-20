Joseph's House of Camden opens their hearts and their doors 24/7

This Camden shelter is now opening their doors 24/7 for people in need.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Joseph's House of Camden has been serving community members with an open mind and heart for years.

As a shelter, they accept people at any level in their life with a plan to help them reform.

"We specialize in working with the most vulnerable of people who are homeless. We're talking about people who may still be active in their addiction. They may even have a severe mental illness that has been untreated," said Colandra Coleman, Executive Director of Joseph's House.

"We try to take the people who are out on the street and hardest to bring into shelter," she continued.

Their counselors will provide guests with a roadmap to overcome their challenges that are causing them to be unhoused.

It was announced they will be a 24/7 shelter for those who need support all throughout the day and night.

"We're fortunate enough to have people who really care, and Camden cares," said Coleman.

