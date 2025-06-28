Officials urge caution as families stock up on fireworks for July 4th

Officials urge caution as families stock up on fireworks for July 4th

Officials urge caution as families stock up on fireworks for July 4th

Officials urge caution as families stock up on fireworks for July 4th

Officials urge caution as families stock up on fireworks for July 4th

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- If you're planning to be the master of your own display of fireworks for the Fourth of July, there are some things you should know.

Families are filling up their carts at Phantom Fireworks.

"The Fourth of July jubilation, we've got lots of red, white, and booms," said Marissa Watson, general manager of Phantom Fireworks in Lansdale.

With so many options to choose from, families say there is one condition that's not optional.

"Safety is our number one priority," said Nicholas Olszyk, of Hatfield, Pa.

Parents say they're teaching their kids that only adults can operate the explosives.

"I don't let them do it, I do it all by myself," said Mykola Voitiuk, of Lansdale, Pa.

And that's what the officials want to hear, because there are consequences if used incorrectly.

"There could be damages to life. You could easily perish from the detonation of one of these close to your body. Loss of limbs. Broken bones," said Eric DeGree, the special agent in charge of the ATF Philadelphia Field Division.

So while you may be seeing lots of pop-up fireworks stands this time of the year, remember to always look for legal fireworks.

"The difference between legal fireworks and illegal fireworks is the amount of explosive content that's in them. Consumer fireworks have no more than either 50 milligrams for ground display works or 140 milligrams for aerial shells," said Timothy Brooks, a detective and bomb technician with the Philadelphia Police Division Bomb Disposal Unit.