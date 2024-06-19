Juneteenth events happening in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Municipalities across the Philadelphia tri-state region are joining national celebrations of Juneteenth, marking the 4th year it has been recognized as a federal holiday.

The Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia will be one of many events happening on Wednesday. It runs from noon to 7 p.m.

It will include performances headlined by hip-hop legends Kid 'n Play.

To commemorate the 45th anniversary of Black Music Month, this year's theme is "Rhythms of Liberation: Celebrating Juneteenth Through Music."

Along with several live performances, broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien will moderate a panel that will include Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Joanna McClinton, who will focus on hurdles overcome by Black women in politics.

The block party will also feature vendors, food trucks, art-making and interactive activities.

There will also be a performance of the reading of General Order Number 3, which was read in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865, announcing the freedom of all slaves. The news was delivered two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Down in Wilmington, the city will kick off Juneteenth celebrations with the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival at noon in Rodney Square on North Market Street.

It rained last year, but this time the weather will cooperate.

This year's jazz festival will feature award-winning artist Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah.

The event will be followed by a free sit-down conversation and Q &A with him from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Public Library on 10th Street.

Over in Norristown, they raised one of the flags that has special meaning to the Juneteenth holiday earlier this week.

They'll hold the 3rd annual Juneteenth Jubilee Street Festival on Wednesday.

It will go from noon to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Dekalb and Main Streets.

There will be free live performances, vendors, food and drinks.

And in Camden, New Jersey, county and city officials will host another free festival this year.

It will start with a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Waterfront Park there on Riverside Drive and will then be followed by a lunchtime concert with food and family activities.

On Saturday, June 22, they'll hold a Juneteenth HBCU skate event at Millennium Skate World in Camden.