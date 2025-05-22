Jury reaches verdict in trial of fmr. Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial

The jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial on its second day of deliberations.

This post will be updated when the verdict is read.

At the heart of the case was whether Dial was justified in using deadly force when he fired six shots into a car driven by Eddie Irizarry in 2023, killing him.

Mark Dial

Dial took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday, at times tearful as he told the jury he feared for his life.

Police started following Irizarry after he drove erratically and eventually went the wrong way down East Willard Street.

After Irizarry stopped his car, he sat inside holding a knife.

Philadelphia officer charged with murder in shooting death of Eddie Irizarry; bodycam video released

The defense says the handle resembled a gun and it looked as if he pointed it at officers. Dial testified he thought his partner yelled "gun."

That's something Shaka Johnson, the attorney for Irizarry's family, doesn't believe.

"Let's be clear: three inches of the knife was protruding from the top, silver, from the top of his index finger. The windows are up, music is playing, and the car is in park. I'm not sure how we get here," Johnson said.

Eddie Irizarry

Throughout the trial, Irizarry's family has been emotional, leaving court at times as the body cam video was shown of him being killed.

They say this should have been a simple traffic stop, not a shooting.

"Points on a license, maybe tow your car - the vehicle wasn't registered or insured - but certainly not a death. Not a shooting, not a death," said Johnson.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before being sent home. Deliberations will resume on Thursday.

The trial began on Monday.