Philadelphia police officer turns self in following fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Philadelphia officer turns self in following fatal shooting Eddie Irizarry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial has turned himself in following a deadly shooting of a man last month in the city's Kensington section.

Sources tell Action News he will be arrested and charged today.

District Attorney Larry Krasner plans to release unedited body cam video at an 11:30 a.m. news conference. We will have that live on 6abc.com and the 6abc apps.

The video is being released at the request of Irizarry's family, Krasner's office said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced last month that Ofc. Dial was to be suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss following the deadly August 14 shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

It is not yet known what charges Dial will face.

Officers said the shooting happened after Irizarry was seen driving erratically near B and Erie streets in the city's Kensington section.

The officers followed the vehicle, a Toyota, as it turned on Westmoreland Street, then left onto Lee Street, and finally left onto Willard Street.

Officials say at that point, the Toyota continued the wrong way down East Willard Street, which is a one-way.

A security camera video released by Irizarry's family shows him pulling his vehicle over on East Willard Street.

He stops for a moment, then briefly backs up. His car stops again and remains stopped as a Philadelphia police SUV arrives and pulls up alongside him.

The police vehicle does not appear to have its flashing lights on. No siren can be heard in the video.

Two officers get out of the SUV, both with guns drawn, and one shouts "Show me your hands" and "He's got a f------ knife."

Shouts of "Don't move" and "I'll f------ shoot you" are heard just as Dial runs up to Irizarry's closed car window.

Dial then fires five shots at point-blank range, then runs past the front of the car while firing a sixth time.

Irizarry's aunt, Zoraida Garcia, previously told Action News that her nephew was schizophrenic.

On the day of the shooting, police officials said Irizarry was outside the car when he was killed after lunging at police with a knife. Two days later, the department acknowledged Irizarry was fatally shot while inside his car.

A criminal investigation is being conducted by the district attorney's office.