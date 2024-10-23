Kamala Harris makes campaign stop in South Philly; 10th visit to Pennsylvania since Sept.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop at the 4th Street Deli on Wednesday in her tenth campaign stop in Pennsylvania since September 1.

She was greeted by Mayor Cherelle Parker at Philadelphia International Airport, who then accompanied her on the stop to the famed deli that politicians often visit in South Philadelphia.

Harris will also take part in a town hall in Delaware County, hosted by CNN.

Since September 1, both Harris and former President Donald Trump have visited the state 10 times, more than any other state.

"It makes sense, being that it was such a pivotal state last time," said Bridget Tyrrell of South Philadelphia.

Over the weekend, Trump was in Feasterville for a stop at a McDonalds. On Wednesday he campaigned in Georgia, but will be back in Pennsylvania for a rally in State College on Saturday.

"It's great if you live in Pennsylvania, but my friends who lie in Delaware, or anywhere else, it's definitely not a fair system," said Noah Wood, of South Philadelphia.

6abc talked to Senator Chris Coons of Delaware about the visits. He said he understands why the candidates are so focused on Pennsylvania over other states.

"It is ground zero of the path forward for our nation," said Sen. Coons.

When it comes to political ad spending, through early October, both parties spent a combined $280 million on ads, which makes up one-fifth of all ad spending aired in the U.S. so far.