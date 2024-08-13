Kelly Ripa didn't let a false eyelash malfunction ruin her Disney Legends induction

The "Live with Kelly & Mark" host jokes about her husband's reaction to the honor

ANAHEIM -- Forget wardrobe malfunctions, "Live with Kelly and Mark" host Kelly Ripa had a makeup malfunction just before hitting the stage to be inducted as one of the newest Disney Legends!

"I wore, for the first time ever, and this was a bad flex, I wore under the eye false eyelashes...I went backstage and took them off," Ripa revealed to On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio. "I tried to see people I knew and my eyelids were glued together! So I just unglued them. So, now it's getting better."

We're guessing Ripa was happy to have her eyes wide open as she took part in the Disney Legends induction ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event. While it's a big honor to be a part of this Hall of Fame for Disney, Ripa wasn't focused on her own achievement. The best part of the night for her involved fellow Legend, John Williams.

"The John Williams tribute, he is such a tremendous part of my life in a way that he'll never know or appreciate, and I'm assuming the way every other person in that room feels. But he really is, as they said, the soundtrack of our lives," Ripa said.

Ripa said she enjoyed the special little moments of the night.

"Seeing Angela Bassett, talking to Harrison Ford, seeing my buddy Ryan Seacrest...breaking into his dressing room and getting his snacks, there's a lot of takeaways."

When Pennacchio asked how Ripa's husband (and co-host) Mark Consuelos would react to her becoming a legend, Ripa laughed.

"There is no moment of glory in our house! I was very uncomfortable with all of the praise because it is so not a thing that we do. But, you know, like I said, it was a really big deal just to get to see so many people I love and admire and worship."

You can see Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Mark" weekday mornings, check your local listings.

