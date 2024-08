Police say the victim was shot in the stomach, and is now in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized and fighting for his life following a shooting in Kensington.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Kensington Avenue and Hart Lane, just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They located a car believed to be involved in that shooting about a mile away at 2nd and Cambria streets.

No arrests have been made.