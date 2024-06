Details on a suspect, or a potential motive have not yet been released.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are looking for the person behind a deadly shooting in Oxford Circle.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say that's where they found a 20-year-old man shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on a suspect, or a potential motive have not yet been released.