Trailblazing actress Kerry Washington receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Kerry Washington, who headlined the hit series "Scandal," is the latest star to cement her legacy on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Kerry Washington is Hollywood's latest actress to cement her legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Emmy winning actress, producer and activist was surrounded by her family and friends during the Monday ceremony on on Hollywood Boulevard. Two of her mentors helped usher in the special day - Tyler Perry and Shonda Rhimes.

"She is incredibly kind and giving and powerful, and her heart speaks first," Perry said.

Washington is a SAG and Golden Globe nominated actress, and she won an Emmy in 2013 for outstanding lead actress in a drama for her portrayal of crisis manager Olivia Pope in the ABC hit series "Scandal," created by Rhimes.

"You're strong. You're determined. You're never compromising in your values. You're always holding onto who you are, despite all of this crazy attention," Rhimes said. "She's a born leader. She's always taking care of everybody, always the hardest worker. She's passionate about the roles she plays, about her philanthropy, about her activism, about the world. And she is passionate about her family."

Washington broke barriers as the first black woman since 1974 to headline a network TV drama, according to Walk of Fame officials.

Her work has spanned across three decades and includes roles in other productions like "Django Unchained," "Ray," "The Six Triple Eight" and the "Fantastic Four" series.

"My mom and dad also taught me to dream. They taught me to believe and to pursue, and so here we are. Mom, dad, can you believe it? An actual star," Washington said, addressing her parents. "You made a wish and it came true...And now I am swirling in a galaxy of other stars, all encouraging each other to shine brightly and to light the way for somebody else's dreams."