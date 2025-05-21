Teenage suspect in custody for the killing of a 16-year-old in Upper Darby, Delaware County

Police say the victim and another boy were involved in an argument when one of them pulled a weapon and shot the teen in the back.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have taken a suspect into custody for the weekend shooting death of a 16-year-old in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

Action News has learned the suspect is 17 years old. No further information was immediately available.

The victim, Khalief Webster, was shot around 3 p.m. Sunday near Long Lane and Pine Street. The scene is not far from Webster's home.

Police say there was an argument before Webster was shot in the back.

Webster's family told Action News that he loved playing sports in the neighborhood with his siblings and friends. They also said he loved to work, holding several jobs, and couldn't wait to join the workforce full-time.

"When I see the news and clips on social media of young men being gunned down, I sit there and I mourn for their parents," Webster's mother, Talaya Shaw, told Action News this week. "Now, I'm mourning my son."