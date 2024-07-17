Suspect arrested after convenience store clerk shot, killed in Philadelphia's Frankford section

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to last week's fatal shooting of a store clerk in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Police say 37-year-old Kharee Simmons was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and robbery, among other charges.

The deadly shooting happened last Thursday morning. Investigators said the victim was discovered just after 12:30 a.m. inside the Frankford Convenience Store at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street.

Investigators said they learned about it when someone told an officer who was patrolling the area that a man was shot inside the convenience store.

Officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Kennedy-McLeod.

"We know at least five shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon since we found five spent shell casings on the floor," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "The shell casings were just a few feet away from where we found the victim lying on the floor in the employee section."

Police said the cash register was open and that money was all over the floor. Now, they're trying to determine how this all played out and how the suspect got into the employee section behind the counter.

Action News spoke to a woman last week who said she knew the victim.

"Very friendly, loving, caring. He was a loving person. He was my buddy," said Shirley Jones, of Frankford.

"It wasn't worth his life. He would have gave it up to him. He would have gave it to him. It's just sad," she said.

