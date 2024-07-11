Philadelphia store clerk shot, killed during possible robbery at Frankford Convienent Store

Police said the cash register was open and that money was all over the floor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store clerk was shot and killed while working an overnight shift in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Now, police are working to get a description of whoever is responsible.

Investigators said the victim was discovered just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The clerk was shot while working inside the Frankford Convenience Store at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street, police said.

The store is across from the Frankford Transporation Center.

Investigators said they learned about it when someone told an officer who was patrolling the area that a man was shot inside the convenience store.

The officer found the victim unresponsive on the floor in the employee section with several gunshot wounds.

Officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We know at least five shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon since we found five spent shell casings on the floor," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "The shell casings were just a few feet away from where we found the victim lying on the floor in the employee section."

Police said the cash register was open and that money was all over the floor. Now, they're trying to determine how this all played out and how the suspect got into the employee section behind the counter.

"The cash register is open and there are several bills on the floor. There's a possibility that this was some sort of robbery that took place," Small added.

Police believe the store clerk was 37 years old. They have not yet released his name.

They said there are several cameras inside and outside the store, so they'll be reviewing video in hopes of getting a description of the shooter.