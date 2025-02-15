Kids braved cold for a glimpse of greatness at Eagles Super Bowl parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Among the throngs of people lining Broad Street trying to keep warm, the smallest fans waited anxiously for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

What was 10-year-old Chase Davis most excited to see?

"The players," he said.

And they saw players. Jalen Hurts, Zack Baun, and more got off the bus and greeted the crowd at Broad and Washington.

Some came from hours away to see the Lombardi Trophy up close.

Nine-year-old Violet Allton and her family traveled from York, Pa. for the parade.

"It's awesome," said her father John Paul. "It's great passing it along to generation. Just keeping the trains rolling. It's awesome."

The wind was biting on Broad Street, but 8-year-old Easton found some shelter in a cozy wagon with lots of blankets.

Sean Harris was there with his three daughters and infant son - and says never forget it.

"It means everything to me," said Harris. "To be here with my family. My fiance, my son -- he's 8 months. My daughters. We love the Eagles."

And for some lucky teens, this was their second Super Bowl parade.

"I was like 8 maybe? It was really cold. There was a lot of people. It was really loud," said Carson Parker, 14, of Pemberton. "But Philly brings that energy, which we like to see. We have the best fan base out there."